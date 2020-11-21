Essential reporting in volatile times.

HUNTINGTON — While the typical hustle and bustle in the shops of downtown Huntington might be slower this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Huntington will still be lit up with holiday spirit.

Workers with the city’s Public Works Department spent this week hanging festive decorations in downtown Huntington, adding a little holiday spirit to the streets in preparation for the holiday season. Toy soldiers, oversized ornaments, wreaths and twinkling lights highlight the decorations, which will be on display over the next few weeks.

While the decorations typically help set the stage for the city’s annual Christmas Parade of Lights, the 2020 edition of the parade was canceled earlier this month due to the pandemic.

