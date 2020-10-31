HUNTINGTON — It was a slice of normalcy in an otherwise abnormal year.
Kids turned into zombies and wizards, princesses and superheroes — all adding a mask whether the costume called for it or not.
Halloween 2020 will be one no one will forget, as households got creative in bringing children trick-or-treat in a safe manner. Several communities in the Tri-State postponed trick-or-treat to Saturday, when the holiday typically is celebrated, after bad weather earlier in the week.
“It’s a little scary, but you’ve got to keep your distance,” said Savannah Smith, 14, in Huntington. Smith was dressed as Eleven from the Netflix show “Stranger Things.”
Some houses built candy chutes, sending candy from their porches down to waiting treat bags below.
Scott Lemley, executive director of development and planning for the city of Huntington, created a candy slide down the sloping hill in front of his house.
“They can stay at the bottom and I can stay at the top,” he said on Twitter.
Erik Legg in Huntington also created a PVC pipe tube for candy.
“Wearing masks, which is different, and keeping our group small — just two boys and two dads going out tonight,” Legg said. “And the two moms are going to pass out candy through the tube. We kept it to a small group we are around frequently.”
Legg said trick-or-treat, particularly in his neighborhood, is such a great experience so he was happy they were able to have it this year.
Others bagged up the candy, making it easier for kids to grab without sharing germs from reaching into a bowl.
In Hurricane, West Virginia, Angie Harkins laid out bags of candy on a folding table decked out with Halloween decorations, including a jumping scarecrow that required some parents to grab the candy instead.
Harkins said she loves Halloween. She has lived on her street for three years, and in that time the area didn’t do much for the holiday. But she expected a good turnout this year, despite the pandemic.
“A lot of kids haven’t gotten to do a lot of stuff, so I think they will be out tonight,” she said. “I’ve always loved Halloween. I remember getting home from school and putting my costume on right away. I love it. I was afraid they weren’t going to get to have it this year, so I’m really excited we can.”
In Cabell County, Ashley Johnson Steele laid out piles of candy for kids to grab themselves.
“I’ll never miss an opportunity to see the kids,” Steele, a Cabell County teacher, said on Twitter. “I’ll let the kids grab their own candy from a distance.”