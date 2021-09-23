HUNTINGTON — While a man accused of killing two people, including a teenager, and shooting two others claims self-defense, prosecutors say he sought out a vehicle intending to harm its five occupants with a gun he was not legally allowed to have.
David Lee Ross Jr., 34, of Huntington, was charged by the Huntington Police Department with two counts of murder after the Aug. 27 shooting of four people — two fatally. Dusti Dawn Davis, 36, of Huntington, and Matthew Conner Townson, 14, died in the incident.
Details of the crime were revealed during a preliminary hearing Thursday, after which Chief Cabell Magistrate Judge Dan Ferguson found there was enough probable cause of the case to move forward and Ross to continue to be held at Western Regional Jail.
“At this point in the investigation, I believe you have a good defense, but this is a probable cause hearing,” he said.
The case will now be presented to a grand jury for possible indictment.
Assistant Cabell prosecutors Lauren Plymale and Tyler Shoub said Ross, who was not legally allowed to possess a firearm, blindly emptied his magazine into a vehicle filled with five people, including three juveniles. Defense attorney Tim Rosinsky said his client was acting in self-defense and had the right to stand his ground to protect his 16-year-old stepson, who he said had been harassed throughout the day by occupants of the vehicle.
“These people started it, and my client ended it in self-defense,” Rosinsky said.
Huntington Police Detective Kevin Miller testified Thursday that the investigation started Aug. 27 when patrol officers were called to the 300 block of Oney Avenue at about 8:15 p.m. on reports of several people being shot.
There, inside a Ford Fusion, they found Davis in the driver’s seat, dead from a gunshot wound to her abdomen, and Townson, who had been shot in the head while sitting in the backseat on the driver’s side. He later died at an area hospital.
Bobby Williams was also shot while in the front passenger seat, Miller said. Soon after, another shooting victim was reported in the 900 block of 27th Street, where officers found a juvenile had been shot in the shoulder. Another juvenile, Davis’ teenage son, was also in the backseat of the vehicle.
Both Williams and the injured juvenile were taken to an area hospital.
At the scene, officers also found Ross, who had been driving a motorcycle and told police the occupants of the vehicle had shot at him and his girlfriend, Erica Pauley.
Pauley testified Thursday that a woman had called to tell her that her son was being attacked by a group of people across the street from Marcum Terrace, so she and Ross got on their motorcycle to go to the scene. Prior to leaving, Ross paused to get his gun.
Pauley testified that when they arrived, her son said the people tried to pull him out of a car, scratched him and “smacked him around,” but he didn’t know what was going on. Pauley testified that the Fusion left the scene and she and Ross followed it.
“We wasn’t being violent. Not nothing. I just wanted to ask her a question,” she said. “In my mind if she told me what my son did, I would be able to (go handle that).”
Pauley estimated they had been driving anywhere from 40 mph to 50 mph on the motorcycle along the narrow streets in pursuit of the car. Miller said video footage showed the Ford Fusion driving along a road nearby, with the motorcycle speeding behind.
Pauley said when they got to the vehicle, she asked why the occupants had been attacking her son and Davis immediately said “shoot them” before the gunfire started. She said a passenger in the front started shooting at them before the “whole” backseat did the same.
Rosinsky said an exchange of gunfire had been found and that evidence shows there were at least two weapons fired from the vehicle.
Miller said evidence shows the back window of the vehicle was up, indicating someone could not have been shooting from the back of the vehicle, where two of the shooting victims — one who died — had been sitting.
Andrea Musick, who lives in the neighborhood, said she heard a commotion outside and when she looked outside she heard gunshots and saw Ross getting off the motorcycle. Musick said she believes the gunfire started from the vehicle and while she saw Ross had a gun, she did not see him fire it. She said she did not watch the scene consistently, as she was checking on her daughter and animals.
Miller said Ross initially told police he did not have a firearm, but eventually admitted he had unloaded his magazine clip into the vehicle.
The firearm has not been located, despite Miller stating he had thrown it “somewhere.” Ross is not legally allowed to possess a firearm, Miller said, but brought one for protection because he was unfamiliar with the neighborhood to which he was going.
Pauley claimed police had lied throughout their investigation and testimony and feels like she and Ross were the victims, which is why they stayed on scene. She said initially she had fled, but returned. She was not with Ross when he disposed of his weapon, she said.
While Rosinsky said it was wrong that Ross had been charged with murder, Miller said Ross’ pursuit of the Fusion showed his intent to commit the crime.
“He saw his son was safe and then pursued the vehicle even after seeing his son was safe,” Miller said.
Davis, a Columbus, Ohio, native, leaves behind a son and several other family members. Townson, an eighth-grade student, was a loving, kind, humorous person who was the life of the party, his obituary said. While he was tough and strong, with his young nieces and nephews he was soft and compassionate, it continued. The obituary gave special thanks to the Cabell Huntington Hospital staff and nurses who cared for him prior to his death.