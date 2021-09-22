The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The Cabell-Wayne Association of the Blind is hosting its third annual Sweets for Sight fundraiser, which is virtual for the second year due to COVID-19.

Those with a sweet tooth can bid on tasty treats from vendors that include Delights by Davis, Lisa’s Jars of Love, Tibbenham Chocolates and Ashland Gelatin Art.

Online bidding opened Monday and continues until 2:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24.

Other items up for bid are packages that include gift cards, custom art items, shirts and more.

For information or to bid, visit facebook.com/groups/sweetsforsight2021.

Proceeds benefit the CWAB Services Division. Customers who need assistance placing bids can call 304-522-6991. 

