Executive Director Toni Walls, left, Association President Joanne Wallace, center, and Recreation Coordinator Linda Worthy look over desserts during the judging portion of the Cabell-Wayne Association of the Blind’s third annual Sweets for Sight event on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in Huntington.
Association President Joanne Wallace looks over desserts during the judging portion of the Cabell-Wayne Association of the Blind’s 3rd Annual Sweets for Sight event on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in Huntington.
Executive Director Toni Walls, left, Association President Joanne Wallace, center, and Recreation Coordinator Linda Worthy look over desserts during the judging portion of the Cabell-Wayne Association of the Blind’s third annual Sweets for Sight event on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in Huntington.
Association President Joanne Wallace looks over desserts during the judging portion of the Cabell-Wayne Association of the Blind’s 3rd Annual Sweets for Sight event on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in Huntington.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.