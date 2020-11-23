HUNTINGTON — A Genoa pair was given large bonds in Cabell County after pleading not guilty to charges filed by police after a Sunday home invasion that left an elderly couple hospitalized.
Nathan Allen Dolen, 40, was jailed at 11:55 p.m. Sunday. The Cabell County Sheriff’s Department charged him with armed robbery, burglary, persons prohibited from possessing firearms, third-degree arson, assault during commission of a felony, malicious wounding and kidnapping.
Wanda Gail Blankenship, 22, was jailed at 12:35 a.m. Monday. She was charged with being an accessory after the fact.
According to criminal complaints filed charging Dolen in Cabell County Magistrate Court, the incident occurred about 9 a.m. Sunday at a home in the 7000 block of West Country Club Drive outside of Huntington.
Cabell County Sheriff Deputies arrived to find the two victims lying in the living room handcuffed to each other. Both sustained injuries and were bleeding. Both were hospitalized. The woman had minor injuries, and the man was in stable condition as of Sunday evening.
Through their investigations, detectives found Dolen had made forced entry into the couple’s garage by kicking the door open before gaining access into the home though a rear door in the sunroom, the complaint said.
He is accused of grabbing the woman from a bedroom and taking her to the living room, at which point she received a leg injury.
He then entered another bedroom and assaulted the man, who tried to defend himself. However, the defendant was armed with a .22 caliber rifle he had found in the garage of the home and struck the man with the weapon, the complaint said.
He was taken to the living room and handcuffed to his wife while the pair was threatened with physical violence if they did not provide the defendant with money.
Dolen is accused of ransacking several rooms of the home, including a safe and a vehicle, for items which he stole.
The defendant left the home in a Chevy truck, eventually transferring contents stolen from the victims’ home to another truck. He then is accused of pouring gasoline on the victims’ vehicle and setting it on fire. Deputy Chief Doug Adams said the truck was pushed over a hill.
Several firearms were stolen from the home, which the defendant was unable to possess because he is a convicted felon.
The complaint filed against Blankenship said she assisted Dolen after the attacks with full knowledge of the crimes being committed.
Adams previously told The Herald-Dispatch he spotted the couple on U.S. 60 driving another vehicle and they were apprehended about 3:30 p.m. Sunday on Norway Avenue in Huntington.
Dolen’s bond was set at $500,000 cash-only and Blankenship’s $100,000. The pair was housed at Western Regional Jail.