HUNTINGTON — A homeless man has been charged with a violent crime after he was accused of beating and shooting a woman Sunday afternoon in West Huntington.
Kevin Matthew Mann, 35, of Huntington, was charged with malicious wounding by the Huntington Police Department. Bond was set at $50,000 cash-only by Cabell County Magistrate Mike McCarthy.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate County by Huntington Police Detective Jason Davis, the defendant was at guest at a home in the 1400 block of West 5th Avenue when just before noon Sunday he accused his alleged victim, Jana Robinette, of stealing money from his belongings.
Mann is accused of punching the victim in the left side of her face with a fist twice before kicking her in the lower back once. The victim said the defendant then said he was going to kill her before picking up a revolver and shooting her one time in the left side of her body before fleeing the home.
The woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment of her injuries. Huntington Police Chief Hank Dial said the victim’s injuries did not appear to be life threatening.
The victim later identified him via photograph. Mann was arrested just hours after the incident in the 200 block of Short Street in Guyandotte on Sunday.
According to previous reports, in an unrelated incident, Mann previously was accused of wanton endangerment involving a firearm in January 2019 after firing one round from a 9 mm handgun down a flight of stairs toward two individuals as they fled a home. The firearm he used had been reported stolen from the Barboursville area in late 2014.
Mann is currently housed at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville.