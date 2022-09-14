HUNTINGTON — A Huntington Police Department detective revealed Wednesday the man charged with kidnapping two children had on his computer a 100-page document that involved first-person fantasy stories with minors.
William Jennings Morrison III, 59, of Huntington, was arrested Aug. 25 and charged with two counts of kidnapping after being accused of luring two children — a 10-year-old girl and 9-year-old boy — into his vehicle. Huntington Police initially said the girl was 12.
Cabell County Magistrate Chris Sperry ruled there was enough evidence for the case to move forward Wednesday during the preliminary hearing.
Huntington Police Detective Kevin Miller said the file on Morrison’s computer included fantasy stories involving children ages 9 to 13. Morrison was the author of the document created in December 2021 and it was last updated in March.
“I would describe it as a sexual fantasy or story. It’s written in first person, which I would interpret would be William Morrison, involving children,” Miller said. “This is new information, but at a glance, I saw 9 years old to up to 13 years old as far as the involved parties and sexual activities.”
At 7th Street West and 5th Avenue in Huntington, Morrison offered the two children $20 each to babysit a 4-year-old child, according to the criminal complaint. The children got inside Morrison’s gray 2019 Subaru Forester, which is registered in Ohio.
Miller testified Wednesday that Morrison did not have a 4-year-old child.
Morrison drove them to an area near 19th Street and 10th Avenue — one mile from his residence in the 1100 block of 13th Street — before asking the boy to get out of the vehicle and leaving him there, the complaint said.
The police said Morrison ignored the girl’s request to be let out, but she was able to open a passenger door and exit the vehicle. Huntington Police Deputy Chief Phil Watkins said police do not think Morrison knew the children, who were not injured.
According to the criminal complaint, the girl was crying and screaming as she was “fearing that she was going to die,” and Morrison increased his offer to babysit to $100.
After Morrison was arrested, his original story began to change, Miller testified.
Morrison told police he was at his apartment for the majority of the day, but also walked his dog at Ritter Park. He later confessed to picking up the children.
A former school superintendent in Ohio who was fired for drug charges, Morrison later revealed in the second interview that he was addicted to crack cocaine. He also said he attempted to kidnap the children because “he worked in the school system” and that he “loved children and wanted to talk to the children.”
According to The Columbus Dispatch, Morrison was released from his contract as superintendent of the Hamilton Local School District in October 2017.
The Hamilton Local Board of Education voted unanimously to terminate Morrison’s employment at an emergency meeting almost a week after Columbus police found crack cocaine in his car, the article said.
Morrison took a plea deal — pleading guilty to possession of a counterfeit controlled substance — to participate in the Franklin County Municipal Court’s special drug court.
Miller testified Wednesday that Morrison said crack cocaine was in his system the day of the incident, but crack was not around the kids. The children told police Morrison smoked from a pipe that “smelled funny when he smoked it.”
The children also said Morrison asked them if they smoked cigarettes.
While Morrison had a prior substance charge, Watkins said police do not know if he received any rehabilitation services in Huntington. Watkins said Morrison has family in the area.
Miller said the two children did not say they were physically touched or threatened by violence, but Morrison kept calling them “pretty” and “cute.”
The only reported sexual photograph evidence from Morrison’s computer and phone was of a 17-year-old female in Morrison’s apartment wearing lingerie.
“(The children) were displaced from the area in which they knew and to an area in which they didn’t — and were both running around the east side of Huntington, scared to death,” Cabell County Assistant Prosecutor Lauren Plymale said. “I believe that … the intent is present that he was going to get the female by herself and based on the information that we have obviously found from his phone gives us the intent that he was going to do something to the child that was sexual in nature.”
Defense Attorney Lee Booten said the charges should be changed from kidnapping to child abduction, but Sperry moved the two kidnapping charges to the grand jury.