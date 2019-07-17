HUNTINGTON - The following information was provided by reports from the Cabell County Sheriff's Office:
FUGITIVE ARREST: A fugitive wanted in connection with a homicide earlier this month in Detroit was arrested Monday at his Guyandotte residence by members of the U.S Marshals C.U.F.F.E.D. Task Force, according to reports from the Cabell County Sheriff's Office.
Maurice Deshaun McNeely, 28, was arrested at his residence in the 500 block of North High Street on warrants out of Wayne County, Michigan, charging him with homicide, use of a firearm during the commission of a felony and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. The arrest was made without incident.
McNeely was transported to Western Regional Jail to await extradition to Michigan.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 16 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Possession of a controlled substance, 1:17 a.m. Tuesday, 1700 block of Harvey Road.
Receiving/transferring stolen goods, 3 p.m. Monday, 600 block of 10th Street.
Fraudulent use of a credit card, 9 a.m. Saturday, 4400 block of Waverly Road.
Petit larceny, breaking and entering a vehicle, 10 p.m. Saturday, 900 block of Washington Avenue.
Battery, 10:30 p.m. Sunday, 700 block of Marcum Terrace.
Petit larceny, domestic battery, 12:50 p.m. Monday, 500 block of 8th Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 12:04 p.m. Monday, 5th Street/6th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 11 p.m. Sunday, 2700 block of Elmwood Avenue.
Petit larceny, noon Sunday, 100 block of Norway Avenue.
Arson, 5 a.m. Monday, 1800 block of West 5th Avenue.
Shoplifting, 7:10 a.m. Monday, 700 block of 6th Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 7:56 a.m. Monday, 300 block of 9th Avenue, Guyandotte.
DUI, speeding, 8:35 a.m. Monday, 1st Street/3rd Avenue.
Breaking and entering, petit larceny, 5 p.m. Friday, first block of Washington Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 2:26 a.m. Monday, 1300 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.
Petit larceny, 2:18 a.m. Monday, 1200 block of 9th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at the Western Regional Jail:
Stephanie Ann Torres, 50, was jailed at 4:15 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged her with grand larceny. Bond was $50,000.
Kevin Anthony Perkins, 18, was jailed at 8:45 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with first-degree sexual abuse and second-degree sexual assault. Bond was not set.
Casey R. Harper, 25, was jailed at 6:50 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged her with grand larceny. Bond was not set.
Glennis Dale Jones Jr., 58, was incarcerated at 2:35 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with a bond violation. No bond was set.