HUNTINGTON — A 17-year-old from Detroit has been charged with murder after a stabbing incident left a man dead in West Huntington on Saturday.
According to Huntington Police Chief Hank Dial, at about 8:20 p.m. Saturday officers were called to a stabbing at the intersection of West 10th Street and Monroe Avenue, where they found the victim, Sterling Michael Kane Edwards, 26, of Detroit, with multiple stab wounds.
Edwards was treated at the scene by Cabell County EMS and taken to a local hospital where he later died of his injuries.
Officers later located a suspect matching the description given by witnesses a short time later near 13th Street and Jackson Avenue. The suspect, whose name is not being released because he is a juvenile, was arrested and charged with murder.
The Cabell County prosecutor's office is now determining if they will ask that the suspect to be charged as an adult.
The slaying was at least Huntington’s fifth homicide in the city in 2019.
An unrelated stabbing was also reported around 2 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Monroe Avenue in which the victim was stabbed in the face twice.