HUNTINGTON – A Detroit man was arrested Wednesday and charged after a shooting that occurred June 27 in Huntington.
Valendale Jerome Herron, 22, was taken into custody without incident at approximately 2:45 p.m. Wednesday by West Virginia probation and parole officers, according to a news release. Herron was charged with malicious wounding and armed robbery.
Huntington Police officers responded to a shooting report in the afternoon of June 27 in the West End.
An officer on scene said a man was shot in the upstairs of a home in the 700 block of 22nd Street West and sustained a life-threatening wound.
HPD said the victim remains in a local hospital, but his condition has improved.
The investigation into the shooting led HPD detectives to obtain warrants for Herron’s arrest.
According to HPD, Herron was on home confinement for a previous armed robbery case and has been taken to Western Regional Jail.
