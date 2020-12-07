Essential reporting in volatile times.

HUNTINGTON — The Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit arrested a man from Detroit on drug charges about 1 p.m. Sunday, according to a release from Sheriff Rick Thompson.

The unit was conducting surveillance in the Westmoreland area when members observed two men meet on the sidewalk and walk west. After observing a hand-to-hand drug transaction, the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit stopped the men.

A loaded handgun was found concealed on Bruce “Lucky” Walker of Detroit, according to the release. Crack cocaine was also found during the investigation. The second man was not identified in the release.

