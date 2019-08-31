HUNTINGTON — A Detroit man has been charged in a hit-and-run incident that occurred in August 2018 and resulted in the death of a woman.
According to Bryan Chambers, communications director for the city of Huntington, members of the Huntington Violent Crime and Drug Task Force arrested Jermaine D. Baird, aka "Gucci," in Huntington on Thursday and charged him with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.
Carol Brooks was killed Aug. 5, 2018, when she was struck by a silver Chevrolet Malibu while she was walking in the 1100 block of 9th Avenue.
The suspect fled the scene after Brooks was struck. The suspect's vehicle was later recovered in Detroit.
Baird also had outstanding warrants for being a fugitive from justice in Ohio and being in possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
Baird, 30, was jailed at 11:30 p.m. Thursday. His bond was set at $105,000 cash only.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 16 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Friday, according to a printout released by the department.
However, the individual reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Warrant service/execution, 1:07 a.m. Friday, 1000 block of 9th Avenue.
Trespass, paraphernalia, 6:05 p.m. Thursday, 4700 block of Riverside Drive.
DVP violation, 5:58 p.m. Thursday, 200 block of Perry Drive.
DUI less than .150, 4:37 p.m. Thursday, 800 block of Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Destruction of property - misdemeanor, 3:50 p.m. Thursday, 500 block of 5th Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance, 3:55 p.m. Thursday, 400 block of 7th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 9:05 p.m. Wednesday, 800 block of Adams Avenue.
Petit larceny, 11 a.m. Thursday, 4800 block of Bradley Road.
Shoplifting, 12:37 p.m. Thursday, 100 block of 4th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 1:30 p.m. Aug. 8, 30th Street.
Battery, 10:20 a.m. Thursday, 600 block of 4th Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 10:54 a.m. Thursday, 700 block of 5th Avenue.
Breaking and entering, 7 p.m. Wednesday, 800 block of 10th Street.
Breaking and entering auto, 5:25 a.m. Thursday, 200 block of 19th Street.
Deceased person, 3:36 a.m. Thursday, 300 block of Olive Street.
Fleeing from an officer, no vehicle, brandishing, 2:45 a.m. Thursday, 900 block of 12th Avenue, Huntington.
The following information was provided by booking records from the Western Regional Jail:
Michael Scott Fitzpatrick Jr., 30, was jailed at 11:10 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with third-offense shoplifting. Bond was set at $10,000.
Mark Allen Valdez, 39, was jailed at 10:30 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with delivery of a controlled substance. Bond was not set.
Rusty Lee Taylor, 36, was jailed at 10:50 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with forgery and uttering. Bond was set at $20,000.
Samantha Dawn Miller, 35, was jailed at 12:55 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Putnam County charged her with a bond violation by a pretrial felon. Bond was not set.
Kimberly Jackson, 48, was jailed at 2:30 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with two counts of possession with intent. Bond was set at $50,000.