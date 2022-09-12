The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — A Detroit man was sentenced Tuesday in Huntington to serve federal prison time after admitting to possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Devonte Jamer McItyer, 27, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. He was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Robert C. Chambers on Tuesday to serve five years in prison, followed by four years of supervised release.

