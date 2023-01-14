The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

BLOX court legal 01.jpg

IRONTON — A Detroit man facing prison time in a drug case pleaded guilty Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court.

Antoine Whitney, 49, pleaded guilty to trafficking in 20 grams of a fentanyl-related compound, trafficking in 40.27 grams of cocaine and trafficking in 127 tablets of oxycodone.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.