IRONTON — A Detroit man facing prison time in a drug case pleaded guilty Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court.
Antoine Whitney, 49, pleaded guilty to trafficking in 20 grams of a fentanyl-related compound, trafficking in 40.27 grams of cocaine and trafficking in 127 tablets of oxycodone.
He faces a prison sentence of five to seven-and-a-half years in prison in the case, which had been set for trial Jan. 30. Judge Andy Ballard set final sentencing in the case for Feb. 8. Whitney was allowed to continue working before the final sentencing.
In an unrelated case, Andrew R. Taylor, 29, of Township Road 1186, South Point, was sentenced to five years in prison by Ballard. Taylor was sentenced after pleading guilty to gross sexual imposition.
Taylor also was named a tier II sexual offender.
In other cases:
Jean Dodson, 41, of Private Drive 3367, South Point, was sentenced to four years in prison in a drug case. She could be eligible for early release to the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County after a year in prison. The program at STAR could take four or five months to complete.
Derrick McCormick, 35, of the 2800 block of 3rd Avenue, Huntington, admitted violating community control sanctions and was sentenced to 22 months in prison. He could be released to STAR after serving nine months in prison.
Shawn A. DeLong, 45, of the 1500 block of South 11th Street, Ironton, rejected a plea offer that would have sent him to five years in prison in a drug case. The case is set for trial Feb. 6 and a pretrial is set for Jan. 25.
Zachary A. Grubb, 21, of Indian Run Road, Flatwoods, Kentucky, was sentenced to 18 months in prison after admitting to violating community control sanctions. He earlier pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property and breaking. Grubb also was ordered to pay $11,411 in restitution.
Jonathan J. Jarvis, 32, of Old Buckley Road, Ashland, admitted violating community control sanctions and was ordered to complete the program at STAR. continue on sanctions and pay court costs.
Brian K. Pinkerman, 48, of Township Road 1186, South Point, had his bond increased to $250,000 after officials said he was in possession of drugs in a treatment facility. The case is set for trial Feb. 2.
