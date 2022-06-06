HUNTINGTON — A Detroit man has pleaded guilty in Huntington to possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.
Devonte Jamer McItyer, 27, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. He faces at least five and up to 40 years in prison as well as up to four years of supervised release and a $5 million fine at his Sept. 6 sentencing.
U.S. Attorney Will Thompson said McItyer admitted to selling approximately 1 ounce of methamphetamine to a confidential informant in Huntington on Oct. 2, 2019. Following the sale, a Cabell County sheriff’s deputy pulled over a vehicle in which McItyer was a passenger. The deputy found approximately 142 grams of methamphetamine under McItyer’s seat.
McItyer admitted to placing the drugs there for later distribution. McItyer further admitted to possessing a loaded Smith & Wesson .40-caliber pistol that the deputy also found in the vehicle, Thompson said.
