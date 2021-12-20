HUNTINGTON — A Detroit, Michigan, man pleaded guilty Wednesday to a federal drug crime.
Marcellas Cortez Mitchell, 28, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute heroin. He faces up to 20 years in prison at his March 14, 2022, sentencing.
U.S. Attorney Will Thompson said law enforcement officers were conducting surveillance July 28 on a Bernard Street residence in Huntington when they saw Mitchell leave in a vehicle.
Mitchell was driving with a revoked license and officers stopped the vehicle. When they approached, officers saw a front seat passenger making furtive movements. A search of the passenger resulted in two baggies containing approximately 11 grams and 8.7 grams of suspected heroin. Officers obtained a search warrant for the residence and found 46 grams of suspected heroin as well as drug paraphernalia.
Mitchell admitted that he had given the passenger the baggies to conceal.
