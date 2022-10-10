HUNTINGTON — Virgil Montell-Denzel Watkins, 29, of Detroit, Michigan, pleaded guilty Sept. 28 to the distribution of 5 grams or more of methamphetamine, according to a news release.
According to court documents and statements made in court, Watkins admitted to selling approximately one ounce of methamphetamine to a confidential informant at a Marcum Terrace apartment in Huntington on Feb. 3. Watkins further admitted to selling an additional 6 ounces of methamphetamine to the informant over the course of five transactions from Feb. 17 to April 18, 2022.
On April 22, 2022, law enforcement officers arrested Watkins and executed a search warrant at the Marcum Terrace apartment. Watkins admitted that the officers found a Glock Model 30 .45-caliber pistol and approximately 10 grams of fentanyl.
Watkins is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 9, 2023, and faces a mandatory minimum of five to 40 years in prison as well as up to four years of supervised release and a $5 million fine.
United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers presided over the hearing.
