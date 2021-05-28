HUNTINGTON — A Detroit man recently pleaded guilty to federal drug and gun charges, according to a news release from the office of Acting U.S. Attorney Lisa G. Johnston.
According to court documents, on Oct. 21, 2020, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant on a hotel room rented by Darryl Eric Hill, 37, at the Double Tree Hotel in Huntington. Hill was present in the room during the search, and officers seized heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine base, over $19,000 and a loaded 9mm pistol.
Hill admitted that he had stayed at the hotel for several weeks and that he had been selling the drugs in and around the Huntington area.
Hill also admitted that he kept the firearm with him to protect himself based on his status as a drug dealer.
Hill pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute heroin and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and faces up to 20 years in federal prison for the drug charge, and a consecutive sentence of five years to life in federal prison on the gun charge, when he is sentenced Aug. 23.
Johnston commended the investigative work of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Huntington Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph F. Adams is handling the prosecution.
U.S. District Judge Robert C. Chambers presided over the hearing.