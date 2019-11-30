HUNTINGTON — A Detroit man was sentenced to a federal prison term after admitting to distributing up to 400 grams of heroin and fentanyl throughout the Huntington area.
Marshal Franchuit Thomas Jr., 25, was sentenced to serve three years and seven months in federal prison after pleading guilty to distribution of fentanyl. U.S. District Judge Robert C. Chambers also ordered he serve three years of supervised release after his release from prison.
According to U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart, Thomas previously admitted that an informant contacted him Feb. 8, 2018, to purchase heroin. The pair met in the area of West 14th Street in Huntington, where Thomas exchanged what he purported to be 5 grams of heroin for cash. Forensic testing of the drug later found it to be fentanyl, a powerful opiate painkiller.
Thomas admitted he had been involved in distributing heroin and fentanyl in the Huntington area between July 2015 and March 2018 and that he was responsible for the distribution of up to 400 grams of both drugs during that period.