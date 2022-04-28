HUNTINGTON — A Detroit man was recently sentenced to three years and 10 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release for possession with intent to distribute heroin, according to information from the office of U.S. Attorney Will Thompson.
According to court documents and statements made in court, law enforcement officers were conducting surveillance on a Bernard Street residence in Huntington on July 28, 2021, when they saw Marcellas Cortez Mitchell, 29, leave the residence in a vehicle. Mitchell was driving with a revoked license and officers stopped the vehicle. Upon approaching the vehicle, officers observed a front seat passenger making suspicious movements. A search of the passenger yielded two baggies containing suspected heroin. Mitchell admitted that he had given the passenger the baggies to conceal.
Mitchell pleaded guilty in December 2021 to possession with intent to distribute heroin. The West Virginia State Police Forensic Laboratory tested the contents of the two baggies, and found both contained fentanyl. One contained 6.53 grams of fentanyl and the other contained 9.83 grams of fentanyl.
