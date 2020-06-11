Essential reporting in volatile times.

HUNTINGTON — A Detroit, Michigan, man was sentenced to 15 months in prison for selling heroin in Huntington, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart.

Paul Cunningham, 44, previously pleaded guilty to selling heroin and admitted that in 2016 he sold heroin to a confidential informant three times in Huntington.

“West Virginians have paid a heavy price from out-of-state drug dealers,” Stuart said.

The Huntington Police Department conducted the investigation. U.S. District Judge Robert C. Chambers imposed the sentence. Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephanie Taylor handled the prosecution.

The case was prosecuted as part of Operation Synthetic Opioid Surge (S.O.S.), an enforcement surge that seeks to reduce the supply of deadly synthetic opioids in high-impact areas.

