HUNTINGTON — Virgil Montell-Denzel Watkins, 30, of Detroit, Michigan, was sentenced Monday to 10 years and eight months in prison, to be followed by four years of supervised release, for distributing 5 grams or more of methamphetamine, according to the office of U.S. Attorney Will Thompson.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Watkins admitted to selling approximately 1 ounce of methamphetamine to a confidential informant at a Marcum Terrace apartment in Huntington on Feb. 3, 2022. Watkins further admitted to selling an additional 6 ounces of methamphetamine to the informant between Feb. 17 and April 18, 2022.

