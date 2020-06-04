HUNTINGTON — A Detroit man has been sentenced to federal prison for drug and gun crimes.
According to the office of U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart, Antonio Maurice Davis, 28, was sentenced to 8 1/2 years in prison for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. Davis pleaded guilty to both charges in February.
On May 15, 2019, officers with the Huntington Police Department conducting surveillance in the Southside area of Huntington saw Davis exit an apartment building carrying several bags, which he placed in the backseat of a minivan before getting in. Officers stopped the vehicle in the 1400 block of Charleston Avenue after learning the driver had a suspended license. During the stop, officers smelled marijuana. An HPD K-9 unit was called to the scene and indicated the presence of drugs.
Officers searched the minivan and found a 9mm rifle on the back floorboard behind the driver’s seat. Officers found a large amount of a white powdery substance in a plastic baggy, and a second plastic baggy that contained a white chunky substance and other suspected narcotics in the jacket Davis had been seen wearing. A gym bag in the backseat area contained three handguns, digital scales, multiple cellphones and ammunition.
The powdery substance was analyzed and found to be approximately 38 grams of a mixture of heroin and fentanyl.