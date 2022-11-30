HUNTINGTON — Brian Martell Smith, 43, of Detroit, Michigan, was sentenced Nov. 21 to three years in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for being a felon in possession of a firearm and for possessing a firearm with a removed, obliterated or altered serial number, according to a news release.
According to court documents and statements made in court, on Oct. 11, 2021, law enforcement officers encountered Martell at the Marcum Terrace apartments in Huntington, at which time Martell threw a Lorcin L9MM 9mm pistol to the ground and attempted to flee.
Martell admitted possessing the firearm, which officers recovered, and also admitted that the firearm’s manufacturer serial number had been removed, obliterated or altered.
Federal law prohibits a person with a prior felony conviction from possessing a firearm or ammunition. Smith knew he was prohibited from possessing a firearm because of his felony convictions for being a felon in possession of a firearm and for carrying or possessing a firearm when committing or attempting to commit a felony (weapons felony firearm) on Sept. 18, 2008, in Michigan Third Judicial Circuit Court, and for possession with intent to deliver/manufacture less than 50 grams of cocaine Aug. 25, 1999, in Michigan Third Judicial Circuit Court.
U.S. District Judge Robert C. Chambers imposed the sentence. Assistant U.S. Attorney Courtney L. Cremeans prosecuted the case.
