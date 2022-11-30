The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Brian Martell Smith, 43, of Detroit, Michigan, was sentenced Nov. 21 to three years in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for being a felon in possession of a firearm and for possessing a firearm with a removed, obliterated or altered serial number, according to a news release.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on Oct. 11, 2021, law enforcement officers encountered Martell at the Marcum Terrace apartments in Huntington, at which time Martell threw a Lorcin L9MM 9mm pistol to the ground and attempted to flee.

