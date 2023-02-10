IRONTON — A Detroit, Michigan, man was sentenced to prison earlier this week in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court.
Mario Montague, 33, pleaded guilty in a drug case and was sentenced by Judge Christen Finley to four to six years in prison. He pleaded guilty to trafficking in heroin and trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound.
In an unrelated case, Natasha Greathouse, 36, of the 800 block of Montgomery Avenue, Ashland, pleaded guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs and two counts of aggravated possession of drugs.
She was sentenced to five years in prison. Greathouse could be eligible to early release to the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County after serving two years in prison. The program at STAR can take four to six months to complete.
In other cases:
Austin Sharp, 27, of the 1100 block of Lucasville, Ohio, admitted violating community control sanctions and was sentenced to 11 months in prison.
Jessica Malone, 22, of Fort Pierce, Florida, pleaded guilty to possession of drugs and was placed on intervention in lieu of conviction. She was ordered to do 200 hours of community service and complete treatment at Bethesda.
Sarah Abrams, 35, of Township Road 274 North, Kitts Hill, pleaded guilty to possession of drugs. She was placed on intervention in lieu of conviction, to do 200 hours and to complete a treatment program.
Timothy Brumfield, 42, of the 400 block of Riverside Drive, Chesapeake, pleaded not guilty to trafficking and possession of drugs. He was released on a $50,000 bond, was ordered to wear an ankle monitor and was ordered to get drug treatment.
Jerry Bryan, 50, of Argillite, Kentucky, pleaded not guilty to possession of drugs and aggravated possession of drugs. He was released on a $50,000 recognizance bond, was ordered to wear an ankle monitor and to get treatment.
Terra Rose, 48, of Lucasville, Ohio, pleaded not guilty to possession of drugs. Rose was released on a $50,000 recognizance bond, was ordered to get treatment and wear an ankle monitor.
Ethan Anderson, 25, of Ohio 243, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to possession of controlled substances. He was released on a $25,000 recognizance bond and ordered to wear an ankle monitor and get drug treatment.
