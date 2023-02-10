The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

IRONTON — A Detroit, Michigan, man was sentenced to prison earlier this week in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court.

Mario Montague, 33, pleaded guilty in a drug case and was sentenced by Judge Christen Finley to four to six years in prison. He pleaded guilty to trafficking in heroin and trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound.

