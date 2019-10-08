HUNTINGTON — A Detroit, Michigan, man will serve 60 months in federal prison for his role in distributing heroin in Huntington, U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart announced Monday.

Brandon R. Ware, 35, was sentenced in federal court Monday after pleading guilty to conspiring to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin. Ware will also serve four years of supervised release following his prison sentence.

Ware admitted to conspiring with others to distribute heroin in Huntington from November 2014 to May 2016.

