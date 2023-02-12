Lee Canup, left, Jessica McCormick, center, and Sara Payne, right, play a game of "heads or tails" during Developmental Therapy Center’s 22nd annual Valentine Celebration on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Willow Ridge in Barboursville.
Lee Canup, right, hugs Sara Payne as Sara wins a game of "heads or tails" for a prize basket during Developmental Therapy Center’s 22nd annual Valentine Celebration on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Willow Ridge in Barboursville.
HUNTINGTON — Games, lip synching and dancing kept the party going at Developmental Therapy Center’s 22nd annual Valentine Celebration at Willow Ridge in Barboursville on Saturday night.
Saturday’s event also featured the fourth Battle of the Badges, where the Huntington police and fire departments compete in a dance battle to “Uptown Funk” by Bruno Mars. Guests voted to decide the winner.
The lip sync battle, in its seventh year, featured St. Joseph Central Catholic Schools, Dutch Miller Automotive Group, Sip Downtown Brasserie and others.
Developmental Therapy Center, at 803 7th Ave. in Huntington, is a nonprofit therapy center that provides access to occupational, physical, speech-language therapy and special instruction services to children and adults in the community who have disabilities.
