HUNTINGTON — Games, lip synching and dancing kept the party going at Developmental Therapy Center’s 22nd annual Valentine Celebration at Willow Ridge in Barboursville on Saturday night.

Saturday’s event also featured the fourth Battle of the Badges, where the Huntington police and fire departments compete in a dance battle to “Uptown Funk” by Bruno Mars. Guests voted to decide the winner.

