HUNTINGTON — Financial relief could soon be on the way for people and businesses in Ohio that have been hit particularly hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Friday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced that a $429.5 million relief package from CARES Act funding would be distributed to Ohioans if approved by the State Controlling Board on Monday.
The package includes:
- $50 million to provide rental, mortgage, water and/or sewer utility assistance. Those with an annual income at or below 200% of the poverty level can apply for the assistance.
- $125 million for small-business relief. Businesses with no more than 25 employees are eligible for a $10,000 grant.
- $37.5 million for bars and restaurants. Checks for $2,500 will be distributed to establishments with on-premise consumption.
- $62 million for rural and critical access hospitals.
- $100 million for higher education for critical services, such as COVID-19 testing and student mental health services.
- $45 million for nonprofits and the arts.
DeWine said the funds announced Friday are in addition to $2.1 billion in stimulus funds from the Coronavirus Relief Fund that have already been distributed with support of the General Assembly.
Friday was another record-breaking day for new cases of the virus reported in Ohio, with 2,548 new cases reported, for a total of 192,948, and 23 deaths, for a total of 5,184.
“If you haven’t been paying much attention to the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s time,” DeWine said. “Wear your mask. Keep your distance. Wash your hands. Protect your fellow Ohioans. We can do this.”
Locally, the Lawrence County Health Department reported 19 new positive cases, with patients between the ages of 16 and 74. There are 175 active cases out of a total 993.
In West Virginia, three people from Putnam County were among the four new virus-related deaths reported Friday.
The state Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the deaths of a 73-year-old man, 83-year-old man and 95-year-old man, all from Putnam County, as well as a 95-year-old woman from Brooke County.
The state has recorded 422 deaths related to the virus.
Statewide, there were 335 new cases of COVID-19 reported, for a total of 21,392.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (165), Berkeley (1,497), Boone (325), Braxton (56), Brooke (201), Cabell (1,293), Calhoun (33), Clay (58), Doddridge (69), Fayette (745), Gilmer (64), Grant (179), Greenbrier (167), Hampshire (123), Hancock (207), Hardy (102), Harrison (632), Jackson (368), Jefferson (554), Kanawha (3,459), Lewis (72), Lincoln (225), Logan (738), Marion (367), Marshall (274), Mason (170), McDowell (112), Mercer (644), Mineral (207), Mingo (546), Monongalia (2,259), Monroe (223), Morgan (123), Nicholas (180), Ohio (487), Pendleton (75), Pleasants (23), Pocahontas (68), Preston (192), Putnam (827), Raleigh (712), Randolph (399), Ritchie (34), Roane (94), Summers (92), Taylor (165), Tucker (61), Tyler (30), Upshur (234), Wayne (531), Webster (25), Wetzel (134), Wirt (37), Wood (519) and Wyoming (216).
The Cabell-Huntington Health Department reported 419 active cases Friday. In Wayne County, the health department reported 74 active cases.
In Kentucky, the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported 18 new positive cases: a 23-year-old man, 46-year-old woman, 59-year-old man, 26-year-old woman, 65-year-old woman, 50-year-old man, 32-year-old woman, 72-year-old woman, 43-year-old man, 22-year-old man, 66-year-old woman, 56-year-old woman, 52-year-old man, 57-year-old woman, 20-year-old woman, 70-year-old man, 19-year-old woman and 74-year-old woman, all isolating at home.
There are 164 active cases in the county.
Statewide, 1,457 new positive cases were reported, for a total of 93,748, and 16 new deaths, for a total of 1,396.