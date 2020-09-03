HUNTINGTON — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Thursday issued a new K-12 school reporting order designed to keep families informed about COVID-19 cases in schools as the 2020-21 academic year gets underway.
Beginning Tuesday, parents or guardians and school staff must notify their school within 24 hours of receiving a positive test or clinical diagnosis, DeWine said. Then, within 24 hours of the notification, schools should notify parents or guardians about the case in writing — providing as much information as possible without releasing private health information.
“We understand there is a balance between privacy and transparency,” DeWine said. “Again, we do not intend for protected health information to be released in our effort to provide information to Ohioans so they can make the right decisions for their family.”
The school also must notify its local health department within 24 hours. Starting Sept. 15, local health departments will report the number of newly reported and cumulative cases to the state Department of Health every Tuesday so that the data can be published every Thursday.
Locally, Lawrence County saw many of its schools begin classes this week.
DeWine also said the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is donating 9 million masks to Ohio, with 4 million of those to be given to students and teachers at public and private schools and career centers across the state.
Ohio had 50 deaths reported to the state Department of Health since Wednesday — the highest number of deaths reported on a single day since June, DeWine said Thursday afternoon.
The Lawrence County Health Department reported five new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday — two men and three women, with patients’ ages ranging from 8 to 42, including three children.
Statewide, there were 127,112 cases as of 2 p.m. Thursday, with 4,226 deaths.
As of 10 a.m. Thursday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources had recorded 203 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, for a total of 10,845. Statewide, there were 2,266 active cases.
DHHR also confirmed seven new deaths Thursday, for a total of 237. Four of the newly reported deaths came from Kanawha County. They are a 64-year-old woman, an 86-year-old man, a 60-year-old woman and a 92-year-old woman. In addition, a 95-year-old woman from Mercer County, a 95-year-old man from Randolph County and a 71-year-old woman from Lincoln County died.
The Cabell-Huntington Health Department lists 214 current active cases of COVID-19, and has had eight deaths to date.
Cases per county are: Barbour (34), Berkeley (812), Boone (145), Braxton (9), Brooke (97), Cabell (560), Calhoun (12), Clay (27), Doddridge (7), Fayette (369), Gilmer (20), Grant (142), Greenbrier (106), Hampshire (92), Hancock (123), Hardy (75), Harrison (280), Jackson (205), Jefferson (373), Kanawha (1,553), Lewis (34), Lincoln (122), Logan (503), Marion (221), Marshall (133), Mason (120), McDowell (73), Mercer (323), Mineral (144), Mingo (262), Monongalia (1,259), Monroe (127), Morgan (38), Nicholas (53), Ohio (291), Pendleton (45), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (43), Preston (140), Putnam (307), Raleigh (377), Randolph (227), Ritchie (6), Roane (33), Summers (19), Taylor (108), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (45), Wayne (269), Webster (7), Wetzel (45), Wirt (8), Wood (313) and Wyoming (68).
In Kentucky, the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department had 10 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, for 275 total positive cases. They include a 46-year-old man, a 21-year-old woman, a 12-year-old girl, a 31-year-old woman, a 13-year-old boy, a 9-year-old girl, a 49-year-old woman, a 64-year-old man and an 11-year-old girl, all isolating at home, as well as a 48-year-old woman in isolation at a hospital.
Statewide, Kentucky reported 906 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 50,885, with 10 new deaths Thursday, for a total of 976.
Of the newly reported cases, 124 were from children ages 18 and younger, of which 17 were children ages 5 and under. The youngest was a 2-month-old baby from Henderson County.
There have been a total of 6,087,403 cases of COVID-19 reported across the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, with 288,357 cases reported in the past seven days. There have been 185,092 deaths related to the virus.