HUNTINGTON — No one will be getting pulled over in Ohio if they are on the road after the state’s new 10 p.m. curfew.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said the intent of his 21-day curfew — which began Thursday night in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 and does not prohibit anyone from going to work, getting food to-go or from a drive-thru, or going to the hospital — is not to have police officers pulling over cars, but they will be watching bars and restaurants. And if they happen to see a large gathering happening while out on patrol, they could tell everyone to go home.
“What we are looking for is to set a bar, and I think Ohioans understand the gravity of the situation that we’re in,” he said.
DeWine and health experts continued to stress the need for personal responsibility. The state’s new Retail Compliance Unit has visited half the counties in the state and has seen 90% compliance. The problem, he said, is what people do in their own homes.
“Figure out in your life what you can do to reduce your interaction with other people. If you do that, plus the other things we’ve set out, we’re really going to knock this virus out,” he said.
There were 7,787 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Ohio on Thursday, for a total of 326,615, and Franklin County became the first county to turn purple on the state’s health alert map, signaling that the county is experiencing “severe exposure and spread” and that residents should “only leave home for supplies and services.”
The state has reported 5,890 deaths related to the virus.
In Lawrence County, the health department reported two new virus-related deaths in the county, for a total of 37, and 49 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 1,898. Patients’ ages ranged from 7 to 78.
Kentucky recorded a new daily positive case record with 3,649 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 148,390, and 30 new deaths. There are 112 counties in the red zone of the state’s health alert map, which signals a critical incidence rate of COVID-19.
The new cases included 177 positive cases in Boyd County, 133 of which were from the Federal Correctional Institution Ashland, according to the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear stressed the importance of following the new guidelines imposed this week, including the closure of indoor dining and reduced capacity at places like gyms. He said those who knew Alexa Rose Veit, a 15-year-old among the dead reported Wednesday, asked that he stress how deadly the virus can be and how important it is to follow the guidelines.
Veit, who had Down syndrome, was a freshman at Ballard Memorial High School in LaCenter, Kentucky. In July 2019, she was diagnosed with leukemia. But, Beshear said, as with everything in her life, Veit was determined to overcome the challenge.
“This fall she was in remission on day 30 of a two-year treatment plan,” Beshear said. “But the week of Halloween this year, Alexa started feeling sick. She tested positive for COVID-19 and managed the first few days at home before being taken to the hospital.”
West Virginia recorded 1,122 new positive cases of COVID-19, for a total of 37,399, and 11 new deaths, including an 87-year-old woman from Cabell County, the 47th virus-related death for Cabell.
Other deaths reported Thursday were a 70-year-old man from Harrison County, 68-year-old man from Berkeley County, 75-year-old man from Ohio County, 74-year-old man from Marshall County, 82-year-old man from Kanawha County, 63-year-old woman from Tyler County, 92-year-old woman from Marshall County, 85-year-old man from Kanawha County, 64-year-old man from Wood County and 62-year-old man from Kanawha County.
There have been 623 deaths in the state related to the virus.
There were 855 active cases in Cabell County on Thursday, while there were 174 active cases in Wayne County.
More than 165,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the U.S. on Thursday, for a total of 11,465,722, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The agency has reported 249,670 deaths related to the virus.