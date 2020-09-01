HUNTINGTON — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Tuesday urged Ohioans to take pandemic safety precautions this holiday weekend.
“Remember, in the weeks after July Fourth, we averaged close to 1,500 cases per day — we believe in large part because of Independence Day gatherings,” DeWine said. “Please stay safe this weekend.”
DeWine shared a graphic depicting how a Fourth of July trip in Ohio caused COVID-19 spread.
A mother, father, daughter and family friend took a 40-minute trip to an Ohio lake. The friend had COVID-19 but did not know it.
The father ended up positive and needed intensive care treatment. Two of his co-workers also got the virus and his place of employment had to temporarily close. The daughter got the virus and her first job interview had to be delayed. The father and daughter also spread the virus to a home care giver, who passed it on to a 90-year-old. The family friend’s husband also had the virus, which required his place of employment to temporarily close. One co-worker was forced to quarantine while on vacation and another quarantined during a wedding.
There were 1,453 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported statewide Tuesday, for a total of 124,610, which DeWine said was the biggest daily number since July. He said they believe it is due to schools and colleges returning. Twenty-seven new deaths were reported, for a total of 4,165.
The Lawrence County Health Department reported seven new cases, with patients’ ages ranging from 14 to 59, including two teens. There are 118 active cases out of a total 477. Three people remain hospitalized.
Lawrence County is among 20 counties with the highest occurrence rate of the virus, dropping from 10th place last week.
In West Virginia, eight new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Tuesday: a 72-year-old woman from Monroe County, a 65-year-old woman from Kanawha County, an 84-year-old man from Kanawha County, a 65-year-old woman from Logan County, a 62-year-old woman from Logan County, an 82-year-old man from Logan County, a 41-year-old woman from Mingo County and a 91-year-old woman from Kanawha County. They bring the total to 222.
There were 257 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported statewide Tuesday, for a total of 10,507.
Hospitalizations in the state remain high, with 141 hospitalized, 49 in ICU and 25 on ventilators.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (33), Berkeley (804), Boone (143), Braxton (9), Brooke (94), Cabell (544), Calhoun (10), Clay (27), Doddridge (6), Fayette (360), Gilmer (19), Grant (141), Greenbrier (104), Hampshire (92), Hancock (121), Hardy (75), Harrison (269), Jackson (205), Jefferson (360), Kanawha (1,491), Lewis (32), Lincoln (119), Logan (493), Marion (219), Marshall (133), Mason (105), McDowell (70), Mercer (311), Mineral (147), Mingo (249), Monongalia (1,170), Monroe (124), Morgan (37), Nicholas (52), Ohio (291), Pendleton (45), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (45), Preston (140), Putnam (286), Raleigh (366), Randolph (226), Ritchie (5), Roane (33), Summers (20), Taylor (106), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (43), Wayne (253), Webster (7), Wetzel (46), Wirt (8), Wood (310) and Wyoming (68).
The Cabell-Huntington Health Department reported 212 active cases.
In Kentucky, the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported 11 new positive cases of COVID-19: a 10-year-old boy, an 11-year-old boy, a 26-year-old woman, a 33-year-old woman, a 37-year-old woman, a 39-year-old man, a 50-year-old man, a 52-year-old woman, a 59-year-old woman, a 67-year-old man and a 68-year-old man.
There are 43 active cases in the county out of a total 257.
Statewide, 807 new positive cases were reported, for a total of 49,185, and 15 new deaths, for a total of 948.
Across the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported a total of 6,004,443 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. There have been 183,050 deaths related to the virus.