CHARLESTON — The interim secretary of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources discussed the agency’s ongoing reorganization, and Gov. Jim Justice declared that May is Foster Care Month during an administration briefing Wednesday at the Capitol.
There are 6,200 West Virginia youths in out-of-home care, one of the highest rates in the nation, and 55% of the state’s foster children are placed with relatives, Justice said during the briefing.
Meanwhile, there is a shortage of foster families in West Virginia and the DHHR has faced widespread staffing shortages, particularly in the areas of child welfare.
The state’s foster care situation was one of numerous reasons behind a bill lawmakers approved in the last legislative session that mandated splitting the DHHR into three agencies — the Department of Human Services, the Department of Health, and the Department of Health Facilities.
“Everyone knows the battle we have with our foster children, from the standpoint of trying to do more and more of the right stuff for them,” Justice said. “We lead the country in seeking out relatives to take care of these kids. Families can absolutely shape and help these great kids. There are families of all sizes that are participating.”
Foster Care Month is meant to raise awareness for children, as well as foster families and professionals who work for better outcomes for the state’s youth, Justice said.
“The purpose of this month is to strengthen and, hopefully, uplift our children, as well as the professionals that work all the time to make all this happen,” the governor said.
The DHHR’s Bureau of Social Services is committed to ensuring that all West Virginia children in out-of-home care, as well as the families that care for them, receive adequate services to best meet their needs, interim secretary Dr. Jeffrey Coben said.
“We really rely on the entire community, our families, volunteers and other members of the community, who help children and youth in foster care find permanent homes and connections,” Coben said. “These individuals are really making an impact on the lives of children and families.”
Anyone interested in fostering a child should visit Mission West Virginia’s website, at missionwv.org, for more information, Coben said.
Mission West Virginia is a nonprofit organization created in 1997 that provides resources to foster families and helps match them with children in need.
The DHHR also works closely with Chestnut Mountain Ranch, a children’s home near Morgantown, where there will be a summit this week during which state and national foster care leaders will discuss best practices in supporting foster families, Coben said.
Coben said maintaining services in areas such as child welfare and foster care are a high priority as the DHHR faces a nine-month transition for the reorganization, which must be completed by January 2024.
“Our goal is to make this happen smoothly, in a way that doesn’t disrupt any of the services or any of the momentum that we’ve had over these last several months,” Coben said.
The existing structure of the DHHR has been around for more than 35 years, “so it’s not a matter of simply flipping the switch and changing it abruptly,” Coben said.
Coben said the department is working with federal agencies to ensure that critical funding isn’t lost in the transition process.
The timing of the transition to coincide with the middle of the state’s fiscal year also creates additional complexities in communicating with federal agencies, he said.
“We have to work very closely with our federal agencies, our federal partners, because so much of the funding that supports the programs of (the) DHHR, and the future programs of the three new departments, is done in collaboration with our federal partners,” he said.
Coben said that, as the Governor’s Office identifies and appoints the new leadership of the three departments, that information will be made public.
In addition to meeting the requirements of the pending reorganization, the DHHR has been working internally to strengthen Child Protective Services and the foster care system, Coben said. The department has hired 40 new CPS workers since January, and more than 50 students from colleges across West Virginia have signed up for the department’s first-ever internship program.
“I think we’ve had some strong, positive momentum,” Coben said, “and we continue to build on that momentum.”
Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.
