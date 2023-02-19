HUNTINGTON — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is constructing a building to house foster children with mental illnesses outside Huntington city limits on Norwood Road.
The construction project was initially uncovered by WSAZ, which included a permit for a group home for “forensic patients,” or individuals in the criminal justice system with mental illness or disorders.
DHHR later clarified that the construction had been initially planned for that purpose but has since been changed to house foster children that require mental health intervention currently being served out of state.
“At the time this facility was envisioned in 2021, leaders at DHHR agreed its best use for the Huntington community was as a forensic group home,” Dr. Jeffrey H. Coben, interim DHHR cabinet secretary, said.
“However, now, with so many children in state custody in need of residential mental health intervention being served out of state, we revised its purpose to instead be a home to serve West Virginia’s youth with mental health needs.”
DHHR expects construction to finish this fall, and DHHR did not confirm whether the use of the building is finalized or subject to change. DHHR said it did not have any images of what the construction would look like to share at this time.
Community members planned a town hall meeting on Monday, Feb. 20, at Crossroads United Methodist Church at 3146 Saltwell Road in Huntington. A second meeting that will include DHHR representatives is set for Feb. 27, at the same time and place.
A spokesperson for the City of Huntington said that the city had no authority over the construction as it is outside of city limits, while the Cabell County Commission expressed frustration over the lack of communication DHHR has had with the public about the project.
“The Cabell County Commission is deeply concerned about the project being developed on Norwood Road in Huntington, West Virginia, and the lack of communication to the commissioners and the public by the West Virginia Department of Human Resources of their proposed plans,” the commission said in a statement.
“We consider transparency a top priority, and moving forward; we will make sure every effort under our authority protects the safety and quality of life of residential neighborhoods and the welfare of our children.”
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.