Musician Karen Combs performs with the Huntington Blues Society Jam Band as the 13th annual Diamond Teeth Mary Blues and Arts Festival takes place on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at Heritage Station in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Heritage Station was busy Saturday as jazz lovers celebrated the location that brought “Diamond Teeth” Mary McClain to her musical destiny.
The 13th annual Diamond Teeth Mary Blues and Arts Festival in Huntington included dancers, musicians and food as it paid tribute to the late blues legend McClain.
“I feel like the blues here in Appalachia is evolving with … a little taste of bluegrass in there, maybe a little country. We have our own style of blues here, and I feel like it’s overlooked,” Karen Combs, a director of the Huntington Blues Society, told The Herald-Dispatch.
McClain, of Huntington, hopped on a train in front of what is now Heritage Station at the age of 13. Her music career included performing with artists such as B.B. King, Big Mama Thornton, Duke Ellington, Louis Armstrong, Billie Holiday and Ray Charles.
Following McClain’s death in April 2000 in St. Petersburg, Florida, her ashes were spread on the railroad in front of Heritage Station. The location became the venue for the festival that started in 2010.
McClain’s former bandmates, Liz Pennock and Paul “Dr. Blues” Shambarger, performed at the festival Saturday, accompanied by local musician Alex Kendall.
Pennock and Shambarger performed with McClain from 1988 until 2000 when McClain died. In 1993, the couple co-produced McClain’s debut CD, “Walking Mary’s Blues.”
“We are excited and honored to perform again at this wonderful festival in Mary’s hometown,” Pennock said. “It brings back many memories of Mary and playing here with her. She loved Huntington and West Virginia, as do we.”
Pennock and Shambarger are Ohio natives but are now based in St. Petersburg.
The festival also featured harmonica lessons with harmonicas provided by the Huntington Harmonica Club.
With his black belt to hold multiple harmonicas, Jim Rumbaugh, a Huntington musician and member of the club, taught the class. Rumbaugh was the first-place winner of the 2022 Ohio State Harmonica Championship.
“It’s satisfying to teach the younger generations,” Rumbaugh said. “I hope there’ll be more harmonica players in the future, because I know our club would love to have more people show up and learn.”
Although Rumbaugh did not start playing the harmonica until his late 40s, he hopes children know the Huntington area is a great place to learn.
Rumbaugh said when the club began in 2001, other members taught him how to play.
“I’d encourage anyone who’s struggling with playing the harmonica to show up, and we will show them the right way to play and help advance them so they can play music,” he said.
The club meets from 7 to 9 p.m. every Tuesday at Bobby G’s at 601 14th St. W. in Huntington.
Observing the lesson packet Rumbaugh passed out, Kiersten Fitzpatrick, 10, of Barboursville, had a new interest to take home.
“I liked being able to play the harmonica with a bunch of people, and to bring one home with me,” Fitzpatrick said, with the silver Easttop harmonica in her hand.
Her sister, Kaylee, 8, also participated in the harmonica lesson. The two performed in the Salvation Army Dancers group as the opening act of the festival.
The Huntington Blues Society Allstar Jam Band and Jeremy Short, a Kentucky-based funk artist, performed during the evening.
