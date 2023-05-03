Kenneth Emeni is a citizen of Nigeria who admitted to participating in a Huntington-based scheme that defrauded at least 200 victims, many of whom are elderly, of at least $2.5 million. Emeni is featured in a new video as part of a campaign from the United States Attorney Will Thompson’s office.
CHARLESTON — A convicted participant in a Huntington-based multimillion-dollar romance fraud scam is helping federal law enforcement sound the alarm about these schemes.
The office of U.S. Attorney Will Thompson, of the Southern District of West Virginia, launched a digital awareness campaign that features 15- and 30-second public service announcements as well as a long-form video alerting West Virginians to online fraud scams. The campaign focuses on how the elderly population is particularly at risk.
The long-form video includes warnings from Kenneth Emeni, 30, a citizen of Nigeria who admitted to participating in a Huntington-based scheme that defrauded at least 200 victims, many of whom are elderly, of at least $2.5 million.
In the video, Emeni explains how false personas were created to establish romantic, friendship or business relationships with unwitting individuals via email, text messaging, online dating websites and social media platforms. He also offers examples of how victims were persuaded to send money for a variety of false and fraudulent reasons for the benefit of the false personas.
“As part of his acceptance of responsibility for his crime, Mr. Emeni agreed to provide a firsthand account of how these scams identify, target and exploit their victims,” Thompson said in a news release. “We hope this awareness campaign will help West Virginians safeguard themselves and their loved ones against fraudulent schemes.”
Emeni pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering, and was sentenced on Dec. 19, 2022, to one year and one day in prison.
The awareness videos also provide the number for the National Elder Fraud Hotline: 1-833-FRAUD-11 (1-833-372-8311). This U.S. Department of Justice hotline, managed by the Office for Victims of Crime, is staffed by experienced professionals who provide personalized support to callers by assessing the needs of the victim, and identifying relevant next steps.
Case managers will identify appropriate reporting agencies, provide information to callers to assist them in reporting, connect callers directly with appropriate agencies, and provide resources and referrals, on a case-by-case basis.
Reporting is the first step. Reporting can help authorities identify those who commit fraud and reporting certain financial losses due to fraud as soon as possible can increase the likelihood of recovering losses. The hotline is staffed Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern Time. English, Spanish and other languages are available.
The public is also encouraged toreportpotential online fraud activity and scams.
