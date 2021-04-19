The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s Digital Humanities program will host an online workshop, “Creating a Professional or Personal Website,” from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 22.

Presented by Elizabeth James, archivist and digital preservation librarian at Marshall, the workshop is free and open to all. To participate, register at https://tinyurl.com/MUBuildSite.

“Personal websites are a great way to reflect on your professional or personal identity,” James said. “Talking about projects you’ve done, work you’ve enjoyed and why you’ve enjoyed that work is beneficial for both students and potential employers. For students, these acts of reflection can help them determine where they want their career to go. For potential employers, these sites can provide more insight into a person as an individual and distinguish between that person and other candidates.

“The goal of this workshop is to help individuals without technical backgrounds create a free digital space to showcase their personal and professional interests. The workshop will help participants articulate the goals for their personal website and determine how to translate those goals into a polished and professional webpage on Google Sites.”

