CEREDO — About 20 years ago, Rocco Muriale stopped by the Ceredo Volunteer Fire Department with a question of how he could help out more.
Muriale, owner of Rocco’s Ristorante, couldn’t fight fires or respond to EMS calls, but he could make spaghetti. That’s why for the past two decades, Muriale has hosted a spaghetti dinner fundraiser to help the volunteer fire department purchase new equipment.
The annual fundraiser was held Sunday at the Main Street restaurant, which was one of the largest in its history with more than 850 meals served, said Dave Caudill, Ceredo fire marshal. The fire department is still counting up Sunday’s proceeds, but expected to have collected about $5,000 to $6,000.
The support from the community and Muriale means a lot to the volunteer fire department, which has about 25 people working as firefighters and EMS. The department has two stations, one in town and one near Spring Valley High School.
“We’re a small community, and we’re a small district, but we get excellent support from the local businesses and from the people,” he said.
Caudill said Muriale’s support goes a long way toward purchasing much-needed equipment every year, which is difficult for some smaller departments to do without community support. The money collected this year will be spent on new EMS equipment, he said.
“Rocco is a great guy, and he does stuff for this community that nobody will ever know,” he said. “We made him honorary chief last year. He comes by the fire department lots of times and just sits and talks to us.”
Former Ceredo volunteer firefighter Clinton Burley still helps out with the spaghetti dinner every year. He reflected how vital the dinner is to the success of the department. He said Muriale is an example of giving back by using your talents.
“You think about the impact that he has had on emergency services in this community,” Burley said. “For over 20 years, by lending his time and talents to this, it’s remarkable. He is just a true servant of our community.”
Muriale said he is honored to help the volunteer fire department and looks forward to the dinner every year.
“Those guys are brave guys and what they do, I could never do. They are sometimes struggling and needing help so, it was a perfect fit,” Muriale said. “I like to cook spaghetti, and they like to save people.”
