Dinner, bingo to benefit patients at Bateman Hospital

BARBOURSVILLE — A night of dinner and bingo will be offered at 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at the Barboursville Senior Center, 721 Central Ave.

Tickets are $15, and proceeds will be used to provide Christmas for the 110 patients of Mildred Mitchell Bateman Hospital.

Dinner includes baked steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, rolls and dessert.

The event is hosted by the Mildred Mitchell Bateman Hospital Auxiliary, the Harvest Club of First State Bank and the Barboursville Senior Center.

For more information, call Sandy Chapman at 304-412-8150 or Sharon Smith at the Barboursville Senior Center at 304-360-1570.

