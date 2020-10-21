CEREDO – The Ceredo Volunteer Fire Department has teamed up with local eatery Rocco's tor the 20th annual Sunday dinner with Rocco to raise funds for improved emergency services.
This year's Sunday dinner with Rocco will be conducted on Sunday, October 25 at the main Ceredo VFD station, on 700 “B” Street.
Dinner will be served from 11a.m. to 5 p.m. The menu will consist of Rocco’s famous spaghetti, bread and dessert. The price for each dinner is $5.00.
Due to COVID-19, there will be drive thru, take out, and delivery.
“We are pleased to team up with Rocco for the annual Sunday dinner," Juanita Wilson, EMS Director of Ceredo Volunteer Fire Department said. “Rocco’s culinary skills are legendary in the Tri-State. This is a wonderful opportunity to enjoy Rocco’s spaghetti dinner and benefit the Ceredo Volunteer Fire Department.”
Please call 304-453-4808 for more information.