HUNTINGTON — Raptors, triceratops, tyrannosaurus rexes and more invaded the Mountain Health Arena this weekend, giving families a chance to learn about the prehistoric world while also having fun.

The Dinosaur Adventure from Pinnacle Production Group offered more than 50 animatronic dinosaurs for kids to see up close while they learned about the habitats the creatures lived in, how they lived and what they ate.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

