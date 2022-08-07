HUNTINGTON — Raptors, triceratops, tyrannosaurus rexes and more invaded the Mountain Health Arena this weekend, giving families a chance to learn about the prehistoric world while also having fun.
The Dinosaur Adventure from Pinnacle Production Group offered more than 50 animatronic dinosaurs for kids to see up close while they learned about the habitats the creatures lived in, how they lived and what they ate.
Assistant manager and dinosaur trainer with Pinnacle Production Group Brandon Williams said he hoped families who came out to meet the dinosaurs walked away having learned something new from a fun experience.
“I hope that they just take away the experience of the past,” he said. “It’s something that’s really the ninth wonder of the world, something that we’ll never see again, living alive with them at least.”
Williams said there were a variety of interesting facts for families to read about the dinosaurs, but the most interesting one to him is that all dinosaurs had feathers at one point, he said.
As families observed the dinosaurs in the enclosures, children could also go through inflatable houses and obstacle courses, ride raptor ATVs, dig up fossils and even catch a ride on dinosaur.
Meagan Hensley, of Ashland, said she came into town with her husband, Rod, and their daughter, Cadence, 3, and son, Colton, 5, to check out the dinosaurs because the two love dinosaurs.
Hensley said she was pleasantly surprised with the variety of activities and life-like dinosaurs.
“I was not expecting all of the animatronics, I figured they would have some statues,” she said. “It was very cool, and the kids were very impressed when we walked in with all of the noise and the moving, and they’re also very excited about all of the bounce houses and inflatables, of course.”
Bridget Prichard, also of Ashland, brought her son, Ryder, 3, to the dino exhibit. While Ryder dug in the sand box and worked around a dinosaur fossil, Prichard said it would probably be his favorite activity of the day.
“He loves dinosaurs, and he loves digging for fossils and exploring, so I thought he would really enjoy it,” she said. “He’s just really excited for all of the different things, but he loves sand and digging, so this is probably his favorite.”
Prichard said as a parent, she most enjoyed seeing her son have so much fun during the exhibit, and she is happy events like the dinosaur adventure take place to offer activities for children.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
