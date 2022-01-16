BARBOURSVILLE — The chilly weather was the perfect setting for Saturday’s charity disc golf tournament in Barboursville. After all, you can’t play the Frost Bite Freeze Out on a warm day.
Participants from around the region braved the cold at the disc golf course at Beech Fork State Park, where they aimed plastic discs at above-ground baskets on the outdoor course. The event featured disc golfers of all ages and levels competing in one round of singles competition in the morning and a second round of doubles in the afternoon.
Money raised by the event will go to the Beech Fork Foundation — a group of volunteers who take care of the park’s trails and benches — and the Huntington City Mission.
Another winter tournament for charity — the 25th annual Huntington Ice Bowl — takes place Jan. 29. The tournament is open to the public and will be played in Rotary Park. That event will benefit the local food bank.
