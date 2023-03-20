CHARLESTON — A panel subcommittee will set a hearing to be conducted within 120 days regarding charges filed by the Lawyer Disciplinary Board with the Office of Disciplinary Counsel against Boone County Prosecuting Attorney Donna Taylor.
Among the charges, Taylor is accused of violating rules of competence, diligence and fairness to opposing party and counsel.
Records obtained by The Coal Valley News on Friday said Taylor had violated the rules of professional conduct as she “failed to properly represent individuals in neglect and juvenile matters in their cases before the court by failing to timely prepare orders as directed by the Boone County Circuit Court regarding their respective cases.”
Additionally, the charges claim that Taylor had violated the rules of professional conduct by “preparing numerous flawed and legally insufficient charging documents in felony criminal matters in that they were defective on their face and/or omitted essential statutory elements, failing to correct errors and/or repeating errors made in documents she had prepared in court matters, failing to adequately prepare for grand jury and other court proceedings and failing to attend hearings in which she is the representative of the state of West Virginia and failing to timely prosecute criminal matters.”
Records show that Boone-Lincoln County Circuit Court Judge Stacy Norwicki-Eldridge provided the Office of Disciplinary Counsel with a complaint stating that she had concerns regarding the experience. Records say Norwicki-Eldridge provided documentation with her complaint.
The Coal Valley News reported on March 10, 2021, that an advisory opinion was issued by the state Ethics Commission saying that Taylor’s boyfriend received an unfair advantage when he was hired for the assistant prosecutor position in violation of the Ethics Act’s “private gain,” and that she did not advertise the position. Taylor had 30 days to terminate his employment, but he resigned from the position after the advisory opinion was issued.
In a separate action and regarding another former employee, the Coal Valley News reported on Nov. 21, 2021, that a settlement had been reached between Taylor, the Boone County Commission and a terminated assistant prosecuting attorney from Taylor’s office for $70,000, which was distributed between the Boone County Commission (reimbursement wages), attorney fees and $31,111.13 to the terminated former employee.
On March 18 after a request for comment by the Coal Valley News, Taylor cited an ongoing murder trial as the reason for not reviewing the documents or providing comment regarding the charges.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.