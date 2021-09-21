HUNTINGTON — To capture the sense of the history found within Huntington’s Spring Hill Cemetery, a walking tour will be held next month at the site.
The Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District will host “The Secrets of Spring Hill Cemetery” walking tour, which will give attendees an in-depth look at the history of the cemetery. The event is slated for Tuesday, Oct. 12, at 6 p.m. Light refreshments will be served after the tour.
“This is something that I wanted to do for a long time. There’s a whole lot of history at Spring Hill Cemetery and I’m learning new stuff every day,” said Lauren Patrick, the recreation superintendent for the park district.
A historical tour had been held at the cemetery in years past. Patrick said she wanted to bring the event back with a few additions. A lot of visitors to the cemetery have questions, she said. Fall will also be a good time to have the event, as the foliage would be a nice backdrop for the walk, she added.
“We are trying to keep it as tasteful and respectful as possible,” Patrick said.
Patrick and Cemetery Manager Eldora McCoy will lead the tour. The stops will focus on historical facts, urban legends and noteworthy characters, Patrick said. The first person to be buried in the cemetery, as well as Civil War soldiers and other important Huntington figures, will be discussed.
One important story that will be shared will be of Titanic survivor Eloise Hughes Smith. Patrick said the woman escaped the shipwreck on a lifeboat. Smith was a person that Patrick learned about through her research for the tour.
“I think that people will be pleasantly surprised when they see and hear who is in Spring Hill Cemetery and their ties to the city,” Patrick said.
The event will be free and open to the public. Participants should gather at the cemetery office before the tour begins.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
