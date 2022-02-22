HUNTINGTON — The trial of a man accused of killing and then dismembering a woman was reset for what the judge said would be the final time, again at the request of the defendant's attorneys.
Argie Lee Jeffers, 77, was set to go to trial Tuesday in Cabell County Circuit Court, but the date was reset for a third time by Judge Alfred Ferguson and will now take place at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16.
Jeffers is charged with murder and concealment of a deceased human body in connection with the death of Carrie Sowards, whose partially dismembered body was found Sept. 23, 2017, in the Guyandotte River.
A police investigation led to Jeffers’ home in September 2017, where forensic evidence implied a “major bloodletting” had occurred. However, he was not arrested until months later when a relative told police he helped the man discard some old buckets into a car wash trash container. Upon looking into the buckets, the relative saw body parts consistent with missing pieces of the found body.
The trial was reset for the first time in October 2019, then again in February and May 2021. Ferguson stated last February that he believed this was the oldest case on his docket at the time and wanted to get it taken care of as soon as possible.
On Tuesday, he said the trial date would not be reset again and that all involved had agreed to Aug. 16, 2022, as the date it would be held.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
