HUNTINGTON — “Disney Descendants: The Musical” had its first performance of the summer Saturday at the Ritter Park Amphitheater in Huntington.

The show, which is geared toward children and families, has a cast of about 50 people and showcases classic Disney characters from across multiple eras who end up at the same school.

The show begins with a half-hour long mini play called “Seussical Kids” at 7:30 p.m. before “Descendants” begins at 8:30 p.m.

The show will run nine more times through July 3. Tickets can be purchased on the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District website.

