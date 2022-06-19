Meredith Paige Fraley, portraying Mal, right, and Jane Modlin, portraying Maleficent, act out a scene as the Huntington Area Regional Theatre presents ‘Disney Descendants — The Musical’ on Saturday at the Ritter Park Amphitheater in Huntington.
Whitney Hamrick, portraying Queen Grimhilde, and Madeline Smith, portraying Evie, act out a scene as the Huntington Area Regional Theatre presents ‘Disney Descendants — The Musical’ on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at the Ritter Park Amphitheater in Huntington.
Julia Paxton, portraying Cruella De Vil, right, and London Donahoe, portraying Carlos, act out a scene as the Huntington Area Regional Theatre presents ‘Disney Descendants — The Musical’ on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at the Ritter Park Amphitheater in Huntington.
Jane Modlin, portraying Maleficent, left, and Meredith Paige Fraley, portraying Mal, act out a scene as the Huntington Area Regional Theatre presents ‘Disney Descendants — The Musical’ on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at the Ritter Park Amphitheater in Huntington.
Jane Modlin, portraying Maleficent, left, and Meredith Paige Fraley, portraying Mal, act out a scene as the Huntington Area Regional Theatre presents ‘Disney Descendants — The Musical’ on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at the Ritter Park Amphitheater in Huntington.
Meredith Paige Fraley, portraying Mal, right, and Jane Modlin, portraying Maleficent, act out a scene as the Huntington Area Regional Theatre presents ‘Disney Descendants — The Musical’ on Saturday at the Ritter Park Amphitheater in Huntington.
Whitney Hamrick, portraying Queen Grimhilde, and Madeline Smith, portraying Evie, act out a scene as the Huntington Area Regional Theatre presents ‘Disney Descendants — The Musical’ on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at the Ritter Park Amphitheater in Huntington.
Julia Paxton, portraying Cruella De Vil, right, and London Donahoe, portraying Carlos, act out a scene as the Huntington Area Regional Theatre presents ‘Disney Descendants — The Musical’ on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at the Ritter Park Amphitheater in Huntington.
Jane Modlin, portraying Maleficent, left, and Meredith Paige Fraley, portraying Mal, act out a scene as the Huntington Area Regional Theatre presents ‘Disney Descendants — The Musical’ on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at the Ritter Park Amphitheater in Huntington.
Jane Modlin, portraying Maleficent, left, and Meredith Paige Fraley, portraying Mal, act out a scene as the Huntington Area Regional Theatre presents ‘Disney Descendants — The Musical’ on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at the Ritter Park Amphitheater in Huntington.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.