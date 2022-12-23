The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

adventure box
Ashley Stephens, family and community engagement coordinator for Cabell County Schools, shared the new Family Academy Adventure Boxes with the Cabell County Board of Education on Tuesday.

adventure box

 SARAH INGRAM | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Cabell County Schools has launched a new Family Academy initiative, and district officials say information on local businesses, events and more will be shared with parents every month to highlight activities the whole family could enjoy.

Ashley Stephens, family and community engagement coordinator for Cabell County Schools, told the board of education during its Tuesday meeting that information for the Family Academy Adventure Box program will be available on the district’s website.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

