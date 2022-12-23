Windy with snow showers this morning. Winds will diminish some this afternoon. Morning high of 22F with temps falling to the single digits. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Tonight
Considerable cloudiness. Low 3F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
HUNTINGTON — Cabell County Schools has launched a new Family Academy initiative, and district officials say information on local businesses, events and more will be shared with parents every month to highlight activities the whole family could enjoy.
Ashley Stephens, family and community engagement coordinator for Cabell County Schools, told the board of education during its Tuesday meeting that information for the Family Academy Adventure Box program will be available on the district’s website.
Stephens has been working with WSAZ to provide Family Academy videos to parents in the tri-state area.
“Every month, the plan is to deliver something to parents to help them create an intentional bonding experience or learning experience or adventure with their families,” she said. “We looked at all the resources in Cabell County and we tried to group them intentionally together, so we’ve got 12 themes of things that would make a really fun night out with the family.”
While the information does not come in a decorative box like the ones Stephens presented to the board and other district staff at Tuesday’s meeting, she explained parents can go on the Cabell County Schools website and click “Family Academy” under the “Families” tab and find an adventure card each month with a theme. Parents can print the cards to add an extra element of surprise, she said.
January’s theme is “Get Physical,” said Stephens, and will offer families information about different ways to be active.
Suggested activities will include some free and low-cost options. For example, to get physical in January, there are recommendations to go bowling or roller-skating at local businesses, or go hiking or walking in parks or neighborhoods.
Stephens didn’t want to spoil any future themes, but said each month will offer multiple activities for families to enjoy, whether it involves Marshall University, fall festivals or even just trying something new.
“We have here, and I don’t know if people realize it, a lot of different new hobbies that you can pick up,” she said. “We are a great place for on-boarding into new things. There’s lot of beginner opportunities, so finding something that you don’t know that you’re going to be into or that you’ve always wanted to try but think we don’t have here is something I’m excited to highlight.”
Superintendent Ryan Saxe said the chance to connect with families through the Family Academy Adventure Box program is wonderful, and the initiative will be a great chance for people to learn about local businesses.
Additionally, Saxe said he is proud to be able to offer the information at home and offer multiple options of activities for each month so families can make choices based on their interests, available time and expendable income.
“I think that being able to meet families where they’re at, which is at home, and providing them resources so that they can have bonding and educational experiences with their child is something we’re really proud of,” he said.
The announcement for each month’s box will be aired on WSAZ and uploaded to the Cabell County Schools website the Tuesday before a new month begins.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.