HUNTINGTON — Cabell County Schools Superintendent Ryan Saxe and district officials will work in partnership with the community to make a decision on the future of Meadows Elementary School, Saxe said in a statement released Wednesday evening.
Saxe met with the Meadows PTO board, members of the school’s Local School Improvement Council and staff to issue an apology after a social media post from a member of the Greater Huntington Board of Park Commissioners began circulating last week regarding the possibility of building a new school near the Ritter Park Amphitheater.
The plan discussed included renovation of the amphitheater as part of the project, play spaces open to the public during non-school hours and renovation of existing ponds with an “arts focus” for the facility.
The idea was met with opposition from the Park Board member as well as Huntington residents concerned about issues like increased traffic in the area, although Saxe said this was only one of many other options.
“We had a very productive conversation and have decided to continue to explore several other sites and hope to incorporate a focus on the arts at the new Meadows Elementary, no matter where it is located,” Saxe said in the statement following the meeting.
Saxe said district officials will soon open the conversation to the public through virtual meetings to receive feedback from stakeholders.
“We are already busy organizing a series of virtual public meetings to discuss our ideas so far, receive external input, and to work collaboratively as a community to develop a plan of action for Meadows Elementary, as well as addressing other district needs,” Saxe said. “I believe, by working together, we can form the best plan to improve our facilities for the benefit of our students, now and in the future.”