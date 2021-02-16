HUNTINGTON — The colors of green, orange and red are notorious in the state of West Virginia because of the color-coded coronavirus risk map, but some counties use those same colors for inclement weather updates, which can create confusion.
For many months, the West Virginia state color-coded map has dictated a county’s status as it relates to in-person learning, and to avoid interfering with it, the Cabell school district moved away from their inclement weather color-coding system so as to not interfere with any directives.
Last week, the district announced it would reinstate its inclement weather color coding system now that students and parents can clearly understand the difference between state and local color codes.
“We are thrilled to bring back this most familiar weather announcement system,” said Jedd Flowers, director of communications for Cabell County Schools. “It’s really like an old friend who has come home. Most of us know the instructions so well, we don’t even need to look at them when we receive a call.”
Thursday was the first time their newly reinstated system was used, calling a Code Red as ice and snow covered many roads and left areas of the county without power in the early morning hours.
Code Red means that students and teachers do not report, but other employees such as administrators, school principals, maintenance workers, bus mechanics and head custodians report either at normal time or on a two-hour delay.
Code Green means that students report on a two-hour delay; teachers, aides and cooks report on a one-hour delay; while the transportation department, building administrators, school secretaries, custodians, maintenance department and central office staff report at regular time.
Code Blue signifies that the school district is closed and no students or employees report to work.
Flowers said there has been one alteration to the system as it existed before: “We have updated Code Orange to include instructions for Student Remote Learning Days. Even if students must stay home for their safety, they can keep up on their schoolwork and still be able to go outside to play in the snow.”
Day-to-day substitutes do not work when school is closed or a remote learning day is announced. Long-term substitutes are to report on the same schedules as the employee for which they are substituting for all codes.