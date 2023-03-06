Mackenzie Leggett, of Huntington, shops through clothing from Iris and Indie Boutique during a business expo conducted as part of the Huntington Area Convention and Visitors Bureau Honor Huntington campaign on Sunday, March 5, 2023, at Heritage Station in downtown Huntington.
Maurice Cooley, of Huntington, right, speaks with Stacy Carr, owner of Iris and Indie Boutique in Hurricane, during a business expo conducted as part of the Huntington Area Convention and Visitors Bureau Honor Huntington campaign on Sunday, March 5, 2023, at Heritage Station in downtown Huntington.
Musician Keyamo Onoge, of Huntington, performs during a business expo conducted as part of the Huntington Area Convention and Visitors Bureau Honor Huntington campaign on Sunday, March 5, 2023, at Heritage Station in downtown Huntington.
Bryce Underwood, of Hurricane, hands out sample from The Juice Box during a business expo conducted as part of the Huntington Area Convention and Visitors Bureau Honor Huntington campaign on Sunday, March 5, 2023, at Heritage Station in downtown Huntington.
Mackenzie Leggett, of Huntington, holds up a piece of clothing from Iris and Indie Boutique during a business expo conducted as part of the Huntington Area Convention and Visitors Bureau Honor Huntington campaign on Sunday, March 5, 2023, at Heritage Station in downtown Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — A diversity expo featuring local minority-owned businesses and artists took center stage at Heritage Station in downtown Huntington on Sunday.
The expo was part of the Huntington Area Convention and Visitors Bureau’s Honor Huntington campaign, which aims to honor the city's Black history and raise awareness of its contributions to today’s community.
"I am proud to be part of the Honor Huntington project and all the events we have had this fall. We hope this will continue each year and be expanded," said Cassiday Waugh, a 20-year-old senior majoring in public relations.
Waugh was one of nine Marshall students who organized the event.
"My peers and I created Radiant Communications for our public relations senior capstone and have worked with the Huntington Area CVB since the fall semester," said Isabel Morris, the account manager and assistant event coordinator for Radiant. "We want to promote our Black and minority-owned businesses and encourage locals and visitors to support them, not just during this event, not just during Black History Month, but year-round."
Cameron Collins, a 21-year-old public relations major, said the event was a chance to give a platform to local Black performers and minority- and women-owned businesses to showcase their products and services.
"Have a fun time with music as well," she said.
"We are very excited to host this event in partnership with Radiant Communications, an advertising and public relations entity made up of students at Marshall University," said Anna Adkins, Huntington CVB's sales and marketing director.
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
