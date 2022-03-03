CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Division of Highways says it’s taking a two-fold strategy to fix potholes across the state.
Officials said there is one strategy before asphalt plants open in each region of the state and there is a second strategy after asphalt plants begin to open, typically in late March or early April.
Joe Pack, Division of Highways deputy state highway engineer for division operations, says patching before the plants open is done for the purpose of protecting drivers and preventing damage to vehicles. He said these patches use cold mix asphalt and serve an important purpose for the public but do not last as long.
“With the spring flowers that pop up also comes our opportunity to come out and start doing permanent repairs on potholes that formed over the winter,” Pack said. “We are very excited about this opportunity because we drive these same routes.”
This year’s early opening of a plant in St. Albans means the Division of Highways kicked off pothole milling and filling season at the beginning of March, according to Pack.
“Counties within an hour’s radius of the early-to-open plant are already seeing milled and filled pothole repairs, with long-term pothole milling and filling taking place in Kanawha, Boone, Mason and Putnam counties as of the end of February and beginning of March,” he said.
Pack says the Division of Highways uses a five-step process of milling out the pothole (square), brushing loose dirt out of the hole, applying a tacking material to help the asphalt bond, filling the hole with asphalt, rolling the asphalt to compact it and sealing the joints.
“We compact it to make sure drivers get a smooth ride,” he said.
As additional plants open around the state in the coming weeks, hot patch repairs will begin in those areas, he added.
“Once asphalt plants open, hot asphalt is available for a longer-lasting fix,” Pack said.
In the meantime, crews throughout all 55 counties continue to cold patch potholes for the sake of protecting drivers and their vehicles until the plants open, he said.
Pack says last year’s strategy was to build consistency into the process statewide, applying best practices for patches that last.
“This year’s strategy builds on that to squeeze efficiency into every part of the process — from an early start where possible to having WVDOH trucks lined up at each asphalt plant as it opens,” he said.
He added motorists need to pay attention when driving through work zones while potholes are being repaired.
“This time of year, potholes can form seemingly overnight,” Pack said. “The men and women who maintain our roadways risk their lives every day, surrounded by traffic, to provide the safest roadway they possibly can. Drivers need to stay alert when driving through work zones. Phones down and heads up. We want our workers to be able to work safely and be able to go home to their families.”